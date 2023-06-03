A 14-legged giant isopod is the highlight of a new dish at a ramen restaurant in Taipei, and it has people queuing up — both for pictures and for a bite from this bowl of noodles.

Since the The Ramen Boy restaurant launched the limited-edition noodle bowl on May 22, declaring in a social media post that it had “finally got this dream ingredient,” more than 100 people have joined a waiting list to dine at the restaurant.

“It is so attractive because of its appearance — it looks very cute,” says the 37-year-old owner of the restaurant, who wanted to be identified only as Mr. Hu, as he held up the giant isopod while customers took pictures.