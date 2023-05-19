You’ve arrived in Japan on holiday and, wow, it’s beautiful. You think to yourself, “Hey, I might want to live here!”

So, your job search begins. What’s the first thing you’ll need? A 履歴書 (rirekishō, resume). The hyper-specificity and rigidity of the Japanese resume format can be intimidating at first glance. But that template is what makes it quite easy to follow — so long as you have the necessary Japanese skills.

Whether you’re embarking on 就職 (shūshoku, job hunting) or 転職 (tenshoku, job transfer), here is a simple guide to putting together the best possible 履歴書 to nab that all-important 面接 (mensetsu, interview).