  • After its CEO was grilled by politicians in Washington, TikTok is now one of several social media conglomerates potentially facing costly fines in the European Union. | REUTERS
    After its CEO was grilled by politicians in Washington, TikTok is now one of several social media conglomerates potentially facing costly fines in the European Union. | REUTERS

Brussels – The European Union on Tuesday designated 19 online platforms, including Instagram, TikTok and Twitter, as having user numbers so big they will come under stricter regulatory rules for content.

The list — on which services from Amazon, Google, Meta, Instagram and Microsoft also feature — all have more than 45 million monthly active users.

That puts them in a category under a new EU law, known as the Digital Services Act (DSA), that will impose measures from August such as annual audits and a duty to effectively counter disinformation and hate content.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW