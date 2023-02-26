  • SHARE

Mount Koya, Wakayama Pref. – Nobuhiro Tamura, 39, is a tour guide and retired Esoteric Buddhist monk with Shukubo Ekoin, a Shingon Buddhist temple on Mount Koya in Wakayama Prefecture. Tamura offers guided night tours of Okunoin Cemetery and opened Cafe and Bar Taira Koyasan in June of 2022. He hopes Taira will give both local residents and visitors to Koya a space to gather and relax — especially at night.

Buddhist monk Nobuhiro Tamura used to work for a record label and focused on developing hip-hop acts. The downloading craze hit and he left the music industry, but he still plays hip-hop and techno at his bar on the sacred Mount Koya.  | LANCE HENDERSTEIN
1. You speak fluent English, where did you learn? I studied in Manchester, U.K., from when I was 19 to 21 years old. I’m 39 now so this is like 20 years ago, but I also work as a guide and translator.

