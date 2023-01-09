  • From 2024, Noma will become a full-time food laboratory, developing new dishes and products for its e-commerce operation, Noma Projects, and the dining rooms will be open only for periodic pop-ups. | ERIK REFNER / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Since opening two decades ago, Noma — the Copenhagen, Denmark, restaurant currently serving grilled reindeer heart on a bed of fresh pine, and saffron ice cream in a beeswax bowl — has transformed fine dining. A new global class of gastro tourists schedules first-class flights and entire vacations around the privilege of paying at least $500 per person for its multicourse tasting menu.

Noma has repeatedly topped lists of the world’s best restaurants, and its creator, Rene Redzepi, has been hailed as his era’s most brilliant and influential chef.

Nevertheless, Redzepi told The New York Times, the restaurant will close for regular service at the end of 2024.

