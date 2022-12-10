Anyone who was worried that overseas visitors would be wary of coming to Japan after being barred from the country due to the pandemic can let out a sigh of relief. All you have to do is look at YouTube for proof that tourists are back — and they are thrilled.

“We made it to Japan, you guys!” Cheveyo, one half of travel YouTuber duo One Pack Wanderers, giddily says to the camera as he and counterpart Tia exit Narita Airport. “I still haven’t fully processed it yet, like … we’re here,” Tia adds, noting that the country had been closed to international tourists for 2½ years. They arrived just four days after the government eased border restrictions on Oct. 11.

The pair aren’t the only ones who are excited to be here. Over the past two months, a healthy amount of influencers have entered Japan, eager to soak in the sights and produce content focused on a nation that, according to multiple surveys, was rated the most desired destination for post-pandemic travel.