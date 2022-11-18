The Japan Visualmedia Translation Academy is a school in Tokyo that offers courses on becoming a translator of visual media, mainly between Japanese and English. But for its upcoming streaming event, the academy’s adding a third language to its repertoire: Ukrainian.

Scheduled to take place from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, the J-Anime Stream for Ukraine will be a free on-demand broadcast of anime with Ukrainian subtitles. Organized jointly with the Japan University of Economics, the event, from the subtitles all the way to scheduling and promotion, will be primarily the work of Ukrainian evacuees working as JVTA interns. Through it, the students will get to receive not only professional translation experience, but also the joy of spreading Japanese cinema to their fellow refugees in Japan.