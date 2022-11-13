Todd Silverstein was a consulting producer for HBO’s Emmy-winning “Silicon Valley,” an editor for several New York Times bestsellers and a serial tech entrepreneur with several successful startups under his belt. Together with Mariko Nishimura, an IBM and Adobe alum, Silverstein has launched Naro, a company offering paid on-demand streaming courses that showcase Japanese culture.

1. What was your introduction to Japan and its culture? I began my career in publishing and have been into literature and poetry since I was young. So it was actually learning about traditional Japanese poetic forms (haiku and tanka) that first awakened my interest in Japan. Like a lot of people, I first visited as a tourist, and traveling around (and seeing all the interesting things happening in modern poetry here) awoke a desire to return and spend time here.