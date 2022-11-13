  • Kiyoki Umeda (left) and Ryo Saegusa have kept the focus on the doughtnuts at their Asakusabashi shop. | PATRICK PARR
    Kiyoki Umeda (left) and Ryo Saegusa have kept the focus on the doughtnuts at their Asakusabashi shop. | PATRICK PARR
  • SHARE

In November 2020, with Japan and the world enduring quarantine restrictions and an uncertain future, chef Kiyoki Umeda went ahead and opened a coffee and doughnut shop.

“It was a soft open,” he says.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW