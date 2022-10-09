After almost three years of COVID-induced border closures, Japan is finally opening up to vaccinated tourists from most countries, with no need for quarantine, PCR tests or visas. And with the yen making hotels, restaurants and shopping more affordable, demand is sure to be high.

Airlines are ramping up flights, and businesses are getting to receive visitors from Oct. 11. Even so, it will probably be a while before crowds return, especially with China restricting travel. The Japanese government is also set to distribute vouchers for domestic travel from Oct. 11, making the next few weeks and months the perfect time to cross those last few must-see destinations off your bucket list.