    At a ceremony held in Barcelona and livestreamed across the globe, the World's Best 50 Bars announced that just one bar in Japan, Tokyo's Ben Fiddich, managed to crack the top 50. | COURTESY OF WORLD'S 50 BEST BARS
Tokyo’s acclaimed Ben Fiddich just barely squeaked into the latest rankings from the World’s 50 Best Bars.

Sitting at No. 48, Hiroyasu Kayama’s Shinjuku cocktail bar was Japan’s lone entry to the list, which named Barcelona’s Paradiso to the top spot.

