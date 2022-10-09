  • Treating eggs with care is crucial to this otherwise simple recipe. | MAKIKO ITOH
    Treating eggs with care is crucial to this otherwise simple recipe.
It is shinmai (new harvest rice) season, when the freshest, best-tasting rice of the year becomes available. What better way to celebrate than with a steaming hot donburi, essentially a bowl of rice topped with something savory?

One of my favorite donburi is the classic chicken-and-egg combination called “oyakodon,” which means “parent and child bowl.” This dish combines tender morsels of chicken cooked in a savory-sweet broth that is soft set with eggs.

