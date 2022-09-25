  • With his design studio, Ran, Ray Masaki believes his efforts produce the biggest impact when he's able to help Japanese clients looking for a more global reach. | ANSEL SWINDELLS
    With his design studio, Ran, Ray Masaki believes his efforts produce the biggest impact when he's able to help Japanese clients looking for a more global reach. | ANSEL SWINDELLS
  • SHARE

Ray Masaki, 32, is a Japanese American graphic designer who studied and worked in New York before moving to Tokyo in 2017. Last year, he self-published a book addressing the institutional biases within Japan’s design industry entitled “Why is the salaryman carrying a surfboard?” He now runs his own studio, Ran.

1. Where did you grow up? I was born in New York and grew up between there and New Jersey.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,