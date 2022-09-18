  • Shibuya is not known for its minimalism, but Ash embraces the concept in everything from decor to environmental impact. | COURTESY OF SG GROUP
    Shibuya is not known for its minimalism, but Ash embraces the concept in everything from decor to environmental impact. | COURTESY OF SG GROUP
  • SHARE

The motto of Ash, a cafe and bar in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward, makes the venue’s mission clear: “F— waste,” the slogan declares, painted across the back wall in charcoal-gray script.

The mural is provocative, but not aggressively so. Upon closer inspection, though, the suffixes “-ing” and “-ed” appear rendered in faint, pearlized-white lettering, changing the eco-conscious imperative into a slang term for extreme inebriation (“f—ing wasted,” in case you were wondering). The effect recalls viewing a message written in invisible ink under an ultraviolet light, and the jokey double entendre reflects the bar’s aim to promote sustainability in a lighthearted way.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,