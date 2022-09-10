  • The Chashitsu Zero tearoom is composed mostly of cardboard, but that might be all that's necessary to evoke the same meditative state of mind that any Kyoto teahouse would. | COURTESY OF SENSHIN-ANN
The world, at least for a moment, is still.

Inside the two-mat chashitsu (tearoom), it’s quiet. From the small tokonoma (alcove), fragrance from a satchel of aromatic pebbles gathered from Awaji Island in the Seto Inland Sea mixes with the gentle scent of the fresh tatami underfoot. Above, the ceiling made of translucent washi (traditional Japanese paper) scatters and softens the light.

