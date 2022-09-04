  • With a golden casing, dense cream and exquisite decoration, mooncakes are as much a festival for the eyes as they are for the tastebuds. | KAYOKO HIRATA PAKU
Chef Ryu Osaki pulls trays of golden-yellow mooncakes from the piping hot pastry oven. The delicate, buttery cookie casing filled with dense, tiger-orange custard cream bears a final hallmark of its origins: a phoenix emblem pressed into its top.

“While the ingredients are Japanese, the recipes are based on traditional Cantonese flavors,” says Osaki, executive Chinese chef at The Peninsula Hotel’s Hei Fung Terrace, of his delicate creations central to any celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival. “We take special care to deliver authentic flavors rather than localizing it to Japanese tastes.”

