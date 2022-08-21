Late summer and the living is still far from easy. And yet, slowly, steadily, the coronavirus constraints feel like they are starting to loosen.
Clearly, it is too soon for Tokyo restaurants to let down their guard. Infection numbers are still high and border restrictions remain firmly in place on visitors from abroad, save for the few willing to sign up for group tours. Even so, dining out in the city feels more vibrant now than it has been since the start of the pandemic.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.