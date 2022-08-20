  • The Kuon set of singing bowls hide multipurpose components while maintaining their tonal fidelity. | COURTESY OF YOTSUKAWA SEISAKUSHO
    The Kuon set of singing bowls hide multipurpose components while maintaining their tonal fidelity. | COURTESY OF YOTSUKAWA SEISAKUSHO
  • SHARE

When it comes to Japan’s metalware, Niigata Prefecture’s Tsubame Sanjo region, famed for its bladesmithing, often steals the limelight.

There are, however, plenty of other areas in Japan also acclaimed for their smithing, casting and sheet-forming craftsmanship. This month, On Design looks at two areas — Takaoka in Toyama Prefecture and Adachi Ward in Tokyo — where designers are currently giving the metalworking industry a contemporary edge.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)