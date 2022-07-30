  • The name of Myaku-Myaku, the unusual red and blue mascot for the 2025 World Expo in Osaka, was announced on July 18. | KYODO
All hail Myaku-Myaku, Japan’s new mascot overlord and viral superstar.

The slightly drippy, red-and-blue humanoid — based on the unsettling, multi-eyed logo for Osaka’s Expo 2025 — has been recruited to represent the event. Though the design for the character was announced back in March, it wasn’t until two weeks ago that its name was revealed and we got to see its final globulous form.

