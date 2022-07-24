  • Fatty cuts of fish are often regarded as the best on the menu, but many fishermen are saying that's all they're able to catch this year. | REUTERS
For half a century, Takeo Nakajo has been catching katsuo (bonito, or skipjack tuna) — indispensable in Japanese cuisine whether eaten raw, dried or used as a base for the broth.

But he and other fishermen in the southwestern city of Kure, Kochi Prefecture, have seen something worrying in the past two years — an unprecedented number of unusually fatty katsuo.

