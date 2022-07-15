  • In Japan, individuals who find a lost item and report it to the police have a right to claim 5% to 20% of the item's value. | GETTY IMAGES
    In Japan, individuals who find a lost item and report it to the police have a right to claim 5% to 20% of the item's value. | GETTY IMAGES
  • SHARE

A little while back, パスケースをなくしてしまいました (pasukēsu o nakushite-shimaimashita, I lost my passcase). That’s the little leather case you use to hold your 定期券 (teikiken, commuter pass) and other such cards.

It took me a few days before I realized that the パスケース was not in my bag. I retraced my steps from the week prior and figured I had left it in front of a ticket machine at the train station.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,