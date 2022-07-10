After growing up in Wexford, Ireland, Oisin MacPartlin moved to Tokyo in 2019. He now works as a personal trainer at Club 360 in Roppongi, one of the premier health and fitness clubs in the city, helping clients of various ages and dispositions achieve their respective fitness goals.

1. Did you ever see yourself working as a personal trainer in Tokyo? No, I speak very basic Japanese so I didn’t think I would be able to get a job in an area I really wanted to work in. I started out teaching English and thought that would be the extent of what I could do in Tokyo.