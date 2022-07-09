As Japan’s tourism industry begins to recover from the border closures that were initiated in response to COVID-19, rice may have a greater role to play than ever before, featuring not only on menus but also travel itineraries.
Farm stays, sightseeing visits to picturesque rice paddies, rice-planting and harvesting excursions, and food tours in which participants make onigiri (rice balls) or pound mochi (rice cakes) were all experiencing growth before the pandemic. Now rural travel stakeholders are hoping this trend will accelerate as tourism resumes.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.