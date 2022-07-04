  • In 2006, Yuka Komatsu became the first Japanese woman to climb K2. The 8,611-meter peak in the Karakoram range is the world’s second-highest mountain and considered one of the most dangerous. | COURTESY OF YUKA KOMATSU
In the fall of 1832, Tatsu Takayama reached the 3,776-meter summit of Mount Fuji, becoming the first woman on record to have scaled Japan’s highest peak.

“I want to encourage all women to climb the mountain,” she said before reaching the summit, according to historical accounts.

