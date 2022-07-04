A life of luxury, complete with an extravagant place to call home, is a fantasy for many people. Thank goodness for YouTube, then, for providing a space where we can vicariously live out our champagne wishes and caviar dreams.

“I would say YouTube escapism is … I don’t want to say my top priority, but it’s very, very important,” says Alex Shapiro, cofounder and COO of real estate agency Blackship Realty, in an interview with The Japan Times. Shapiro is also the creator of the YouTube channel Tokyo Portfolio, which showcases luxury properties around the city. “I do realize the upper-end expat market is very small. If I was just going for that, I wouldn’t get any views.”