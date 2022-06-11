Last month, folks who’ve been itching to visit Japan were given some hope (mixed perhaps with a dash of envy) as one of the most popular and influential YouTubers ever to hit the platform relocated to an undisclosed area near Tokyo.

In a video titled “It finally happened!,” YouTuber Felix Kjellberg, better known as “PewDiePie,” opens with a drive to the Japanese Embassy in London before excitedly showing off his visa to the camera.