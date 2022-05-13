People in Japan tend to be pretty good about returning lost items. So, if you lose something, there’s a high chance you’ll get it back. Of course, that means if you yourself find a lost item, then it’s best to try and return it.

Recently, a Canadian friend of mine told me he found an 落とし物 (otoshimono, a thing that was dropped) in a cafe, a pair of Beats earbuds. He approached the staff with them, trying to explain that the 拾い物 (hiroimono, a thing that was found) may have been left behind by the person sitting next to him.