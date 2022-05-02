Name: Giles Duke

Title: Executive Director, TELL Japan

URL: www.telljp.com

Birthplace: Chile

Years in Japan: 50

Giles Duke | © HIROMICHI MATONO

Where did you grow up, and how did that place shape you?

I was born in Chile but grew up in Tokyo, interspersed with London, Nikko, the south of Spain and a bunch of other places.

What first brought you to Japan?

My father was the cultural attache (British Council) for the British Embassy from 1967 to 1977. He was personally responsible for organizing Her Majesty the Queen’s visit in 1975.

Do you have a hobby?

Music, of course! I’m also a prolific reader of books, and I do some light gardening.

What is something that you’re very proud of achieving?

Working in the studio with many Japanese artists. I was also a translator for many visiting bands – Talking Heads, Echo & the Bunnymen, George Michael, ABC, Babyface, Sheena Ringo, among others.

What is your motto?

“When great evil occurs, great good follows.” I also like the quote “However bad things are, goodness shall always prevail.”

