A relatively young craft, Japanese glassware doesn’t always get the attention it deserves. It wasn’t commercially produced in Japan until the Edo Period (1603-1868), when craftspeople were taught and honed techniques imported from Europe. Today, traditional Japanese glassware survives in the form of the elaborate designs of Tokyo-based Edo-kiriko and the recently revived layered colored glass version of Kagoshima Prefecture’s Satsuma-kiriko.

This month, On Design introduces three new glassware products, each using different Japanese glass-making techniques.

Something old, something new

Glass-Lab has been producing designer and novelty cut-glass items since 2014, using the Edo-kiriko knowhow of its parent company, Shiina Glass Works. Most of its works — overseen by Takayuki Shiina, a grandson of Shiina Glass Work’s founder — are colorful tableware pieces, cut with unconventional designs, from detailed pictorial motifs to elaborate geometric patterns. Its Glass-Lab New Product “WA,” however, takes the product line into a new, more minimalist territory.

Glass-Lab recycles sparkling wine bottles into its “Wa” cuff bracelets, each sandblast-engraved with a geometric design and faceted using Edo-kiriko cut-glass techniques.

The Wa is a series of bangles designed by Yu Design Shop’s Yuiko Fujita, a designer introduced to Glass-Lab by Tokyo Teshigoto, a Tokyo Metropolitan Small and Medium Enterprise Support Center initiative. Each bracelet — a simple cylinder cuff of glass — is sandblast-engraved with delicate geometric patterns by Yasuyuki Shiina, Takayuki’s brother and specialist in extra-fine Edo-kiriko sandblasting. Edo-kiriko faceting and polishing also gives each bracelet smooth subtly angled edges.

The bracelets are unusual enough in their material and use of traditional methods, but it is the source of the glass that makes them all the more unique. The cuff shapes are cut from used sparkling wine bottles, making them not only a recycled product, but also giving them a specific color palette of bottle-green, deep amber and clear. Glass jewelry can seem precarious, but sparkling wine bottles are designed to withstand more pressure than most glass vessels, and the Wa has been tested by the Consumer Product End-Use Research Institute to a tensile strength of 267 newtons, or a 27-kilogram force.

Glass pillow talk

Sghr’s sleek handmade contemporary glassware has often found its way into international design shops. Yet, surprisingly, it has no dedicated in-house designer. Instead, the team of glass artisans, using their knowledge and experimentation, all play roles in product development.

Sghr Tyyny pillow dishes are handmade by glass artisans, using a specially made tool that can cut and seal the ends of balloons of blown molten glass.

Tyyny, named after the Finnish word for “pillow,” was conceived by Mitsuo Akiyama, a craftsman who originally succeeded in making a tiny glass cushion dish 10 years ago. Back then, Akiyama used a pair of scissors to cut and seal the ends of a molten glass bubble to trap air inside, but he hadn’t perfected a technique for larger works. For Tyyny, a custom tool was made, something akin to a double-bladed paper guillotine that could simultaneously chop both ends of large balloons of hand-blown molten glass. It’s all about timing: Before the glass cools and loses viscosity, a rounded block is pushed into the pillow to create an indent and the edges smoothed with a blowtorch.

A contrast of a hard material with soft aesthetics, each billowy dish is designed to turn small items of food or trinkets into centerpieces, raising them above the table and cushioning them in clear or frosted glass. Akiyama’s original small glass pillow is also now part of the collection, with the suggested use as a chopstick rest or ring cushion.

Apple of the writer’s eye

Glass dip pens may not be the most practical choice of writing implement, but in the past few years, they have experienced a bit of a boom in Japan. Major stationery outlets, such as publishing company and book store Yurindo, have held glass pen fairs, the popular Hobby Stationery Box pen magazine dedicated an entire issue to them and major Japanese glassmakers such as Hario have started adding them to their lineups.

The Tsugaru Vidro Chiisana Ringo apple-shaped inkpots feature shallow wells to help transfer ink evenly onto glass dipping pens.

In Aomori Prefecture, Hokuyo Glass, a workshop focusing on Tsugaru Vidro, a color-infused regional glassware style, has launched a limited-edition glass pen in a design that celebrates Aomori’s famous red apples. The Chiisana Ringo (Small Apple), a collaboration with fountain-pen store Hirayama Mannendo, has a barrel that looks like a stack of tiny translucent red apples. The top apple features a stem, and the pen’s clear nib is shaped like a calligraphy brush. The design is as functional as it is whimsical, with the bumpy barrel making it easier to grip and the bristle-like grooves of the nib holding ink after dipping. A matching apple-shaped inkpot was also made with a shallow well to make it easier to evenly dip the pen’s nib in ink.

All individually handmade, it takes three Tsugaru Vidro artisans to create the Chiisana Ringo. Misa Tateyama colors and shapes the glass barrels and ink wells, Masato Jin attaches nibs and draws out the molten glass into fine points and Kazuhiro Kudo polishes and perfects each piece.

