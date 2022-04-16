Climate change, a global pandemic and war — there’s a lot to grapple with at the moment, and now we’re all being told that prices of everyday goods are rising as well.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.5% in March compared to last year — levels not seen since 1982. Oil prices may have dropped in the early days of the pandemic, but they have since soared with increased demand, hitting a seven-year high. The war in Ukraine has further impacted prices.

In Japan, the recent price hikes have not gone unnoticed. According to a survey conducted by the Bank of Japan between Nov. 5 and Dec. 1, 78.8% of households expect prices to be higher a year from now. Tokyo may already be feeling the pinch; in March, the cost of living in the capital increased by the biggest amount in over two years, primarily driven by rising energy bills — a key indication of things to come for the rest of the nation.

What are we all meant to do with this news? We still need to live our lives, shop for food and keep our homes heated and cooled.

For those worried about weathering the storm of economic stagnation, a little sage advice on what to do with your savings can mean a world of difference.

Inflation woes

With interest rates on current bank accounts in Japan almost zero, it is not a good idea to leave funds simply sitting in a savings account, says Mineo Bito, a Chartered Financial Analyst-registered adviser.

“The requirement for managing your own funds properly is increasing,” Bito says.

“Surprisingly, more than 50% of Japanese individuals’ assets are kept in bank accounts,” he says. “Moreover, pension payments will not catch up to inflation rates because of the restrictions applied to keep the pension asset amounts for future generations.

“People need to manage their funds properly, meaning proper portfolio management including diversifications with a long-term view.”

The Bank of Japan has yet to announce any major interventions in response to the weakening yen, leaving individuals to come up with their own anti-inflation strategies. | REUTERS

Being worried about inflation may be a sign of a deeper problem at play, says Ben Tanaka, who runs the financial advice website Retire Japan. Tanaka set himself on the path to greater financial literacy and security after losing his job at short notice and finding himself in an “extremely stressful situation.”

“If you have a very low income, your focus should probably be on growing it, either through working more or getting a better paid job,” Tanaka suggests.

“If you have an average income or higher, then your priority should shift towards making sure you are spending it efficiently,” he says, adding that this is a balance between spending the least amount of money possible while still living a happy, fulfilling life.

Weighing your options

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that financial security is more important now than ever. In late 2020, an estimated 81 million lost their jobs in the Asia-Pacific region alone, and global unemployment isn’t forecast to return to pre-Covid levels until 2023.

Tanaka says that the first step toward protecting yourself from financial upheaval is to make sure you have an easily accessible emergency fund. A general rule of thumb for this cushion is three to six months’ living expenses.

“Once people have this much, it can then make sense to invest in productive assets like the stock market or real estate.” With lower costs, and without needing to invest the large amounts required by real estate, Tanaka mentions that most people get started with stocks.

Tanaka also mentions tax-advantaged accounts that will work for some, including individual Defined Contribution pension (iDeCo) and Nippon individual savings account (NISA).

“These accounts allow people to invest tax-free and can easily be opened at a bank or online broker,” he says, adding that U.S. citizens should be aware of IRS rules that make these accounts unsuitable for them. Under the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) of 2010, many Japanese banks may simply refuse to accept U.S. clients for such accounts.

Hedging your bets

Whether you choose to invest or not, Bito stresses the importance of not leaving a lump of money in a Japanese bank account — “the worst way” to combat inflation.

“Proper portfolio management is very important because equities or real estate investment trusts are very appropriate to hedge against inflation. So, asset allocations including international diversifications are very important to adjust to individuals’ risk profiles.”

With the yen reaching record lows against other international currencies, it’s time to start thinking about ways to make your money go further. | REUTERS

Another way of outflanking inflation, Bito continues, is to go for gold — specifically, gold bars or low-risk gold exchange-traded funds.

“But gold does not produce anything. Its appearance is as it is. So, that means the value of gold does not change all the time. Gold prices just adjust to inflation,” Bito says. “On the other hand, in terms of investment management, it is very important to have a long-term view after you have a proper portfolio no matter how volatile the markets are.”

For foreigners living in Japan, investing and hedging against inflation can seem more than a little complicated. The best way to start, Tanaka explains, is to get some advice from a registered financial institution.

“You can find an independent financial planner through the Japan Association for Financial Planners and even get a free session if you are near one of their centers,” Tanaka says. “There is also an excellent subreddit called r/JapanFinance on Reddit.”

Bite-sized help for when you’re feeling the pinch

Being financially savvy isn’t all about investments and serious lifestyle changes. In fact, there are some very simple ways to make your money work for you.

Making the most of your paycheck

The wisdom of Marie Kondo can work for your wallet as much as your wardrobe.

“Be aware of what you spend money on, and cut down on spending that doesn’t ‘spark joy’” says Tanaka. “Sounds obvious but many people don’t think about this too deeply.”

In the spirit of sparking joy: Spending money on experiences, rather than things, is proven to make you happier.

Keep track of your cash

“Track your spending for a couple of months,” Tanaka advises. This can be done in a notebook or with a budgeting app such as Zaim, which offers “basic bookkeeping,” or Quick Money Recorder.

Tanaka suggests cutting down on big or fixed expenses rather than worrying about smaller drains on your bank balance. “If you move to a cheaper apartment, you will save the difference every month going forward without having to think about it,” he says. “Moving to a cheaper mobile contract is similar, or deciding that maybe you don’t really watch Netflix all that much any more.”

Don’t forget to put some money aside

The simplest thing is to save.

“It’s very important to save a predetermined number or percentage of salaries each month, or bonuses, and accumulate proper financial products of diversified portfolios,” Bito explains.

“It makes people very different from each other when they retire,” he says. “Nobody can complain that their funds are not enough at the time of retirement if they have spent so much money instead of saving.”

Bito Mineo offers both English and Japanese financial management services to individuals as a fee-only adviser. Ben Tanaka runs the website Retire Japan, where he produces English-language articles for those wanting to know more about finance in Japan. Anyone seeking to make an investment in Japan or abroad is advised to seek the advice of a financial consultant before making any firm decisions.