Japanese support for Ukraine took a linguistic turn last Friday when the government officially changed the transliteration of the country’s capital to キーウ (Kīu, Kyiv) from the Russian-derived キエフ (Kiefu, Kiev). Other new pronunciations include チョルノービリ (Chorunōbiri, Chernobyl), オデーサ (Odēsa, Odessa), ハルキウ (Harukiu, Kharkiv) and ルハンシク (Ruhanshiku, Luhansk).

The move came just over a week after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave an 演説 (enzetsu, speech) to Japan’s parliament, one of many he has given to governments around the world.

Each 演説 has been tailored with specific 共感ワード (kyōkan wādo, words that evoke empathy) in order to win over his audience. In his 演説 to the United States, for example, Zelenskyy referenced the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, 真珠湾攻撃 (shinjuwan kōgeki, the attack on Pearl Harbor), and quoted Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 speech, 「私には夢がある」 (“Watashi ni wa yume ga aru,” “I have a dream”), to appeal to the emotions of American lawmakers when requesting they establish a 飛行禁止空域 (hikōkinshikūiki, no-fly zone).

Similarly, when addressing the British Parliament, Zelenskyy quoted Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” and echoed former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s wartime resolve to “never surrender.”

When Zelenskyy spoke to Japan, though, he focused on 日本人に馴染みのある言葉 (Nihon-jin ni najimi no aru kotoba, words familiar to Japanese people) in order to draw out connections between Ukraine’s plight and Japan’s past misfortunes, though he didn’t cite any examples directly.

For instance, instead of mentioning 福島第一原発 (Fukushima daiichi genpatsu, the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant), the focal point of the 2011 nuclear crisis, Zelenskyy alluded to it by using words such as 津波 (tsunami, tsunami), 原発 (genpatsu, nuclear power plant), 故郷 (kokyō, hometown) and 復興 (fukkō, recovery).

While there is no consensus among pundits on why the president chose to take this approach rather than directly remind Japan of its past, one commentator noted that perhaps he was aware of the 微妙な空気 (bimyōna kūki, uncomfortable atmosphere) that rippled through the country in response to the 真珠湾攻撃 reference he made when addressing the U.S. He likely wanted to avoid making Japan, the aggressor in that incident, feel awkward again.

Another key difference in Zelenskyy’s speech to Japan was his tone. 他国の演説で使った強い言葉と比較すると、日本では穏やかな感じがした (Takoku no enzetsu de tsukatta tsuyoi kotoba to hikaku suru to, Nihon dewa odayakana kanji ga shita, Compared to the strong words [he] used in speeches to other countries, [his tone] with Japan seemed milder).

This distinction becomes even clearer if you read the Japanese translations of Zelenskyy’s speech to Japan and compare it with the Japanese translations of what he said to other countries.

The most common way to make a polite request in Japanese is to add 〜ください (~kudasai, please). So, you might say at a restaurant, お冷ください (o-hiya kudasai, water please), and Zelenskyy told the Americans,「リーダーシップを見せてください」 (Rīdāshippu o misete kudasai, Please show/demonstrate [your] leadership).

On their own, those two examples are pretty standard when making requests, but when you use the 〜ください structure multiple times in a row, as Zelesnkyy did when addressing the U.K., those requests start to sound more direct by Japanese standards:

「テロ国家に対する制裁を強化してください。テロ国家として認識してください。ウクライナの空を安全にする方法を見つけてください。できるかぎりのことをしてください。やるべきことをしてください」 (Tero kokka ni taisuru seisai o kyōka shite kudasai. Tero kokka to shite ninshiki shite kudasai. Ukuraina no sora o anzen ni suru hōhō o mitsukete kudasai. Dekiru kagiri no koto o shite kudasai. Yarubeki koto o shite kudasai, Please strengthen the sanctions against the terrorist nation. Please recognize [Russia as a] terrorist nation. Please find a way to make the skies of Ukraine safe. Please do as much as you can. Please do what you should do).

[The English translation here is not what was heard by the British Parliament but rather it’s more a literal translation of the Japanese translation of that speech. Either way, the end result is less a request and more of a direct appeal to the U.K.]

Equally direct is the 〜なければならない (~nakereba naranai) structure, which translates as “need to do” or “must.” It popped up in his speech to the U.S.:

「すべてのアメリカの企業は、ロシア、ロシアの市場から去らなければなりません。私たちの血で染められた市場から」 (Subete no Amerika no kigyō wa, Roshia, Roshia no ichiba kara saranakereba narimasen. Watashi-tachi no chi de somerareta ichiba kara, All American companies must leave Russia and the Russian market. Because the market is stained with our blood).

Yet another structure used in Japanese to make requests is 〜なさい (~nasai), which is closer in meaning to a command compelling someone to “do” something.

In his online address to Germany, for example, Zelenskyy said, 「欧州とウクライナを隔てる壁が再び現れた」 (Ōshū to Ukuraina o hedateru kabe ga futatabi dekita, the wall separating Europe from Ukraine has reappeared) and told Chancellor Olaf Scholz to 「壁を壊しなさい」 (kabe o kowashinasai, tear down this wall) — of course, referencing a famous 1987 speech by U.S. President Ronald Reagan that was directed at the Soviet Union in the waning days of the Cold War.

Zelesnkyy seemed to avoid being as direct with Japan, however. Instead, he took a more collectivist approach by stressing the importance of 「一緒に頑張る」 (issho ni ganbaru, working hard together), while thanking Japan for the 制裁 (seisai, sanctions) it has imposed on Russia thus far.

Speaking to reporters after the March 23 speech, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke of Zelenskyy’s 「強い決意と勇気」 (tsuyoi ketsui to yūki, strong determination and bravery) and said he had 「感銘を受けた」 (kanmei o uketa, to receive an impression/to be impressed or moved), adding that Japan would consider further ways to provide support to Ukraine.

In addition to impressing Kishida, Zelenskyy’s speech moved a lot of people on social media. Some used the term 心を掴む (kokoro o tsukamu), which literally means “to grab the heart” but translates into English more as “to win hearts and minds.”

演説で共感ワードを使ったおかげで、ゼレンスキーは日本人の心を掴むことができた (Enzetsu de kyōkan wādo o tsukatta okage de, Zerensukī wa Nihonjin no kokoro o tsukamu koto ga dekita, By using empathetic words in his speech, Zelenskyy was able to win over the hearts and minds of the Japanese people). Those 共感ワード definitely hold a lot of sway.