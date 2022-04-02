When Russian tanks began rolling onto Ukrainian soil on Feb. 24, the immediate global reaction was surprisingly swift. Governments rallied together to impose severe sanctions on Moscow, while international companies started pulling their operations out of Russia.

However, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov noticed that two of the biggest gaming brands in the world had remained conspicuously silent.

“You are definitely aware of what is happening in Ukraine right now,” Fedorov tweeted at the official Xbox and PlayStation Twitter accounts on March 2.

Fedorov included an open letter to game development companies and esports organizations, calling for them to block Russian gaming accounts and prevent Russian gamers from competing in professional leagues.

“We are sure that such actions will motivate the citizens of Russia to proactively stop the disgraceful military action,” he wrote.

Fedorov also called for Sony and Microsoft to leave the Russian gaming market, but blocking and banning individuals’ accounts could help penetrate Russian President Vladamir Putin’s web of propaganda to show Russian gamers that the world is against the invasion.

For a top Ukrainian official to single out the gaming community’s role in the middle of an active war proves that video games aren’t mere diversions. The multibillion-dollar, global industry represents more than just digital venues for people to meet and connect. It’s also an incredibly visible medium to send a message the world over.

In the West, game companies were quick to take a stand against the invasion, but those in Japan have been slower to act.

On March 4, Microsoft heeded Fedorov’s call and took a public stand against Russia’s invasion, halting sales in the country and expressing support for Ukraine. The maker of Xbox was joined by Activision Blizzard, one of the biggest game companies in the world, and Epic Games, maker of the smash hit Fortnite.

As global pressure mounted in the days following the start of the invasion, Sony quietly pulled Gran Turismo 7 from the Russian PlayStation Store on March 4 without an official explanation. However, it wasn’t until March 9 that the company announced that it was formally suspending the sale of all PlayStation products in Russia, including consoles and games.

“Sony Interactive Entertainment joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine,” Sony said in an official statement.

Sony also stopped operations of the digital PlayStation Store in Russia. According to CNBC, Sony is donating $2 million to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and Save the Children.

Nintendo, Japan’s other major gaming console maker, has been less forthcoming in its stance toward the conflict. While Nintendo initially remained silent, the Kyoto-based company did put its virtual Russian eShop store into “maintenance mode,” making it impossible to purchase new digital games and process payments in rubles.

On March 8, Nintendo also decided to delay the release of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which features the invasion of a fictional country in order to weaken global stability.

Nintendo did not specify that Russian aggression in Ukraine was the cause, instead writing that the decision was made “in light of recent world events.” The game’s new release date will be announced at some point in the future.

Nintendo is also, as CNBC reports, ceasing shipment of its products to Russia “for the foreseeable future” due to “considerable volatility surrounding the logistics of shipping and distributing physical goods.”

Other Japanese game companies, including Sega and Koei Tecmo, have taken less ambiguous stances, announcing they would be donating to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Gaming is too often seen merely as a means of escapism. But the industry has grown, and the games it produces are, at their best, bona-fide works of art that honestly reflect the times in which they are made. The gaming industry, too, bears the responsibility of not hiding from the world and confronting it head on — whether that’s in the virtual worlds of games themselves or in the online communities that underpin them.

Can more be done by the gaming community to support Ukraine? Undoubtedly, and in the coming days, weeks and months, Nintendo and other Japanese gaming titans will hopefully take a harder stand on the worsening crisis.

After all, Ukraine needs whatever support it can get — in both the real and virtual world.