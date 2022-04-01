The cuisine of Lithuania is rarely featured on menus in Japan, but will be the focus of a limited-time promotion at the Del Sole Grill Harvester restaurant near Osaki Station in Tokyo.

Diners can feast on a three-course menu based around the hearty breads and vegetables that are staples in Lithuania, or choose from one of two dessert doughnut options for a tea-time treat.

Del Sole manufactures and distributes bakery products spanning various cuisines, including pizzas, naan, pita, focaccia and tortillas. In 2016, Del Sole began selling European bread directly imported from Lithuania.

“We’re planning to hold a series of promotions linked to our products under the theme of ‘Breads of the World,’ and we’re kicking things off with the Lithuania Fair,” said Marketing Manager Yoshitaka Hasegawa.

The dishes on the menu were developed in consultation with Asami Kuchio, a chef and travel essay writer whose books include one about her culinary journey around Lithuania. “The dishes at the restaurant are based on our products, offering customers ways to try eating breads from various cultures. Ms. Kuchio has a wealth of knowledge about Lithuanian food, and we asked her to create an authentic menu that goes well with our breads,” Hasegawa explained.

The special Lithuania menu includes beet soup, open sandwiches on rye bread, rolled cabbage and other side dishes, along with a choice of two colorful Lithuania doughnuts with ice cream and toppings. The doughnuts can also be ordered on their own.

Newly renovated in 2021, Del Sole Grill Harvester serves as an “antenna shop” for Del Sole products. The “Breads of the World” promotion ties in with the restaurant’s mission to support customers in finding fun and easy ways to enjoy bread through the Hitotema Kitchen project. Customers can also access the recipes, as well as information on the countries and cultures featured, via a special site linked to the food fairs.

Del Sole Grill Harvester is located in Osaki Bright Core mall, about a five-minute walk from Osaki Station. The Lithuania Fair runs from April 4 to May 15.

https://www.del-sole.co.jp/Hitotema-kitchen/lithuania/