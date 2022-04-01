There were cheers and tears in equal measure as the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 awards ceremony reached its climax in Tokyo last Tuesday evening.

It was a result for the ages: 11 restaurants from Japan made the cut, including eight in the top 20. If that wasn’t enough, the top prize went to Tokyo’s much loved Den, the first time Japan has taken the ultimate accolade since Narisawa topped the inaugural rankings in 2013.

Held at the plush Palace Hotel, this was the largest iteration of the ceremony since the beginning of the pandemic, held in front of a live (albeit fully masked) audience of over 100. Meanwhile, concurrent events were in progress in Bangkok and Macau, with the prerecorded presentation livestreamed simultaneously to each venue.

These annual 50 Best gatherings have always been popular with the chefs themselves as a rare occasion to meet up with their peers for an evening away from their kitchens. Even though international travel restrictions meant the event was smaller than usual, just having so many of Japan’s top chefs together in the same room was cause for jubilation.

As the online compere briefly introduced each restaurant on the list, the chefs applauded their friends and peers in other parts of Asia, trading high fives and hugs as their own restaurants were named. Tension rose as the countdown continued and it became clear the top three included two Tokyo restaurants. Third — Florilege; second — Bangkok’s Sorn. The win was clear: cue those scenes of emotion.

In a happy synchronicity, chefs Zaiyu Hasegawa (Den) and Hiroyasu Kawate (Florilege) are neighbors, close collaborators, fishing buddies and longtime friends. Over the past decade, they have each evolved their restaurants, gained international acclaim and moved up the 50 Best ranks in tandem.

Both have been tantalizingly close to the top several years running, so the emotion they shared was entirely understandable — especially given the tough times their industry has endured during the pandemic.

Speaking from the stage while keeping tears in check, Hasegawa paid tribute to his team at Den, praising those in the kitchen as well as his award-winning front-of-house staff. Most of Den’s core members have been with him since he first opened the restaurant some 13 years ago and have traveled with him to so many previous ceremonies.

Hasegawa also made a point of highlighting his fellow chefs’ achievements, hailing the new faces on the list: Kyoto’s Italian-accented Cenci (No. 43); Tokyo’s Ete (No. 42) and Sezanne (No. 17); and Villa Aida in rural Wakayama (No. 16), the first restaurant in Japan from outside a major city to crack the Best 50 rankings.

Finally the speeches, interviews and photos were over and it was time to adjourn for a small, select and well deserved afterparty at The Upper in nearby Otemachi. As toasts were raised, the camaraderie and affection between these professionals was never more obvious.

As Hasegawa pointed out to his colleagues, they have only managed to endure the pandemic downturn, with its empty restaurants and dearth of reservations from abroad, thanks to their strong bonds of mutual support.

Japan’s fine dining industry is still not out of the woods yet, but at last it feels like there’s light at the end of the tunnel and work to be done. As if to prove that point, they piled into The Upper’s open kitchen, rolled up their sleeves and started cooking — not so much for the assembled guests as for themselves.

