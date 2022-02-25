Every person who studies Japanese learns the four fundamental pillars of the language: reading, writing, speaking and listening. The fifth pillar that nobody tells you about, however, is translation.

Sure, you might assume that anyone who knows two different languages can easily translate one to the other. They know them, after all, it should be simple … right?

Nope, not the case. And I’ve heard many stories about how this presumption has led to more than a few awkward situations in the workplace. Even the most fluent among us have been called into a meeting by a superior to interpret for a client and, in the moment, accidentally caused insult by speaking too casually to them.

Translation and interpretation are themselves two different skills, each with their own quirks. The former, of course, is the act of conveying written text from one language to another, while the latter consists of conveying spoken dialogue from one language to another. It’s not a given that if you can do one, you can do the other — and even if you speak Japanese well it doesn’t guarantee you can do either.

Since most language learners in Japan will get thrown into the deep end at some point, I’ve come up with a few tips that might come in handy for you when it comes to suddenly finding yourself in the translator role.

To start, when you translate for the first time you’ll probably be tempted to write the English as you read the Japanese, taking a word-by-word approach. This may not be a good move as the translation often comes out awkward and clunky.

Take, for example, the following sentence: 先日送付していただきました、お見積書の件、質問が2件ございます (Senjitsu sōfu shite-itadakimashita, o-mitsumori-sho no ken, shitsumon ga niken gozaimasu). Going word by word this might be translated to, “The other day you sent it to me, an estimate form, I have two questions about it” — not the most natural English, right?

It helps to read the whole text to get a sense of the overall meaning before you start translating. The trick to it is being able to convey the core message of what is being communicated rather than relaying the meaning of each word. A more natural translation of the above sentence might be, “I have two questions regarding the estimates you sent the other day.”

Being succinct with your translation really is the key, especially in a business environment. In the latter, more accurate translation, “regarding” is doing a lot of the work when it comes to condensing the sentiment.

Trying to match punctuation can also slow readers down as the commas act like speed bumps and the full stops slow things down altogether. However, another trap when it comes to translating punctuation is automatically turning the かぎ括弧 (kagi kakkō, square brackets) — which look 「like this」 — into quotation marks.

On first glance, this makes sense since かぎ括弧 are used to quote what people say. However, they are also used to highlight key words and information in a given sentence.

For example: 「安心」「快適」な空の旅をお楽しみください (“Anshin” “kaiteki” na sora no tabi o o-tanoshimi kudasai). By translating this sentence into English literally, you may wind up with: “Safety” “comfortable” sky travel please enjoy. A better translation would be to say, “Please have a safe and comfortable flight.” If you were to include the かぎ括弧, it could read as: “Please have a ‘safe’ and ‘comfortable’ flight.” In English, those quotation marks could be interpreted as pointing out sarcasm or dubious information rather than highlighting key terms.

Another way punctuation can be used differently in Japanese is with the number of question marks. Take this sentence, for example: 今どこにいるの？？ (Ima doko ni iru no??)

In Japanese, the double question marks convey a more casual tone. In English, however, extra question marks (or exclamation points) tend to convey urgency or even impatience: Where are you right now??

Direct translation can also be problematic if you are dealing with 和製英語 (wasei eigo), which are Japanese expressions based on English words that are often written in katakana. Take the word クレーム (kurēmu, claim), for example. In English, “claim” would be defined as asserting a truth or demanding something. In Japanese, however, it is defined as a complaint (the Japanese definition comes from the idea that a claim “demands or requests something that is considered one’s due”).

In addition to 和製英語, regular Japanese words can have different meanings when translated because of cultural differences. For example, 部屋 (heya) is rendered in English as “room,” but while the word in both languages refers to a division of a building enclosed by walls, a floor and a ceiling, in Japanese, “room” is also used to refer to an apartment.

Another tip I’d like to offer to any budding translators is to read your translation out loud. It’s easy to get stuck when you’re staring at a block of text for a while, and reading the translation aloud (or using text-to-speech software) can actually help you pick out sections in which the text is unclear or hard to understand.

It’s also a good idea to run a translation by a native speaker of the other language you’re working in. A second pair of eyes never hurts, and they may catch something you simply didn’t see.