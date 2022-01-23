In the mid-2000s, Toyohiko and Michiko Kanehashi were at the height of their respective careers in music production and orthopedic medicine. Toyohiko had worked with the likes of John Legend and Frank Sinatra, producing music for TV commercials and film. Michiko held a lectureship at a Tokyo university and frequently attended conferences in the United States and Europe.

They met late in life — when Toyohiko broke his ankle and a friend referred him to Michiko for treatment — and discovered a shared passion for fine wine, in particular natural wines from Burgundy and Bordeaux. “Whenever we met, we drank wine,” Michiko says with a chuckle. “And more wine.”

The wine dates blossomed into marriage and then a self-taught journey, starting with both around age 50, from amateur oenophiles into producers of some of Japan’s most sought-after wines — at their vineyard Funky Chateau.

The name is inspired by Toyohiko’s love of soul, funk and R&B (his tastes range from Curtis Mayfield to Prince.) Funky Chateau also evokes the unconventional outlook of a husband-and-wife team that resisted pressure from “the experts” to deploy fertilizers and pesticides, in a quest for perfection in the natural wine style that was the leitmotif to their romance.

Natural winemaking is a prominent feature of Japan’s wider wine transformation, from early pioneers such as Beau Paysage in Yamanashi to newer arrivals such as Norakura in Hokkaido. At Funky Chateau, the result of a French-influenced approach is a wine that surprises with both power and refinement, perhaps also a certain “funkiness” in a complex nose that expresses unique terroir.

Chef Natsuki Suzuki — who trained at Copenhagen’s Noma before returning to Japan to open Naz in Karuizawa, Nagano — says Funky Chateau cabernet francs and merlots pair perfectly with lean, deep-flavored red meats such as venison that he sometimes serves toward the end of a multicourse dinner.

“When I returned from Europe, a friend invited me to taste some of Japan’s interesting new wines. For me, one stood out: Funky Chateau,” says Suzuki. “Japanese wines are still known for being gentle and delicate, so I was astonished at the coherence and body — and at the same time elegance — achieved with Funky Chateau’s single varietal reds.”

Moonshine by the mountain

The Funky Chateau journey began with a mere eight vines (four merlot and four chardonnay) on a tiny plot at the foot of Komayumidake in Nagano Prefecture, a reizan (sacred mountain). The Kanehashis read any book they could find on winemaking, applying the learnings to their “moonshine” wine experiments. Gradually, they became experts (obtaining a winemaking qualification in 2011) and grew the estate to the eight hectares it commands today.

Legendary Burgundy vintner Henri Jayer’s guide to winemaking (“Tribute to the Great Wines of Burgundy”) became the bible of their wine education. From Jayer, the couple learned a method of forgoing chemical pesticides and fertilizers (called la lutte raisonnee or “well-considered struggle”), using only natural yeast, avoiding additives and keeping yields low to optimize concentration.

Such principles form the bedrock of today’s natural wine movement, which seeks to allow nature to take its course, with as little intervention as possible. Deferring to nature, perhaps paradoxically, means backbreaking human toil and vigilance — to coax grapes to their fullest potential, with far smaller production than industrial methods.

If their midlife adventure wasn’t challenging enough, the Kanehashis made it a lot harder by insisting upon a vision inspired by the wines that brought them together.

“We both had a clear sense of what we liked most — and that was Burgundies and Bordeaux made with traditional natural methods,” Toyohiko says. “We dreamed of making wines in this style in Japan. There was no point in doing it any other way.”

Burning the midnight oil

Fifteen million years ago, ocean covered the Funky Chateau terroir, leaving marine deposits that included dolphin and whale bones. It’s one of the more striking aspects of a geological profile that the Kanehashis credit for their distinctive vintages.

Featuring significant mineral diversity, these fields are also dry and crumbly, almost sand-like, a challenging environment for growing grapes. The Kanehashis chose their two vineyards in central Nagano precisely for poor soil that’s stingy in yield and thus (in the spirit of Jayer) conducive to concentrated grapes, vigorous plants and complex wines.

For the neighbors, however, especially members of the powerful JA farming cooperative, the Kanehashis were an almost heretical presence. Growers with decades of experience warned they’d never make it without fertilizer and pesticides to support barren terrain — something the couple rejected (“rich soils make for flabby wine,” says Toyohiko.)

“One local winegrower who befriended us in the early days told us, ‘Your vines will die next year unless you fertilize — please come to your senses!’” Michiko recalls. “That was the conventional wisdom.”

The Kanehashis stuck to their guns — but it wasn’t easy. In their 50s, they spent grueling days in the fields, plucking bugs one-by-one. Often they rose at 3 a.m. to seize the precise moment to prevent mold infestation. At harvest time they pulled all-nighters, handpicking grapes by day, vinifying by night.

The whole time, they pursued their original careers (and still do) — Toyohiko producing music from a home studio, Michiko working part time at the local hospital. All of the effort is for a less-is-more ethos of favoring quality over yield.

Funky Chateau’s 8 hectares are generally thought to require a 40-ton yield (to produce 40,000 bottles) to be commercially viable. The Kanehashis harvest roughly 30 tons for annual production of about 30,000 bottles. It makes the wines expensive but not prohibitive (the Funky Chateau cabernet franc admired by Naz’s Suzuki normally retails for around ¥6,500).

In pursuit of perfection, the Kanehashis these days are able to engage aspiring winemakers to help in the fields — which means no more all-nighters. But the life of a topflight vintner is never easy.

“Things are more relaxed these days,” says Michiko. “We’re rarely at work on our wines past 10 p.m.”

