In the recent issue of the literary magazine Monkey, which publishes new and old Japanese writing translated into English, a dozen literary translators dished out their thoughts on the hardest words to translate from Japanese into English. These choices ranged from the omnipresent いらっしゃいませ (irasshaimase), which is used as a greeting when entering a store, to sentence endings like the emphatic よ (yo) and the interrogative かしら(kashira, I wonder?).

Examining the words chosen by these translators can shed light on why communication between languages requires so much more than one-to-one translation. It also demonstrates how important it is to have a high level of cultural understanding for speaking fluent Japanese.

I want to take a look at five of these words and dive into why they’re significant and how Japanese learners can embrace and grow by using them. These words are: いらっしゃいませ、おじさん/おばさん (ojisan/obasan, mister/missus), 懐かしい (natsukashii, nostalgic), はあ(hā, an interjection) and 心 (kokoro, heart). Why did translators choose these words as being hard — even impossible — to translate? As we’ll soon see, the parenthetical definitions are woefully insufficient. We’ll need to dive deeper.

いらっしゃいませ is a remark heard in almost every store in Japan. It’s what store attendants chime when you enter, and you’re likely to hear it every day, maybe multiple times, while here. But what exactly does it mean in English? It’s almost impossible to say from that perspective.

Translator Ginny Tapley Takemori chose this word because it has no English equivalent at all, despite its ubiquity. Shopkeepers might say “hello” when you enter a store, but that’s not what いらっしゃいませ is. In fact, Takemori chose not to translate the term at all when translating Sayaka Murata’s novel “Convenience Store Woman,” where it appears regularly throughout the book.

Takemori’s choice points to how some words truly do only exist in Japanese. While specific cultural terms like こたつ (kotatsu, a heated table used in the winter) don’t have English translations, these types of words can also extend into the social realm. This is an important realization for a Japanese learner, they will need to know いらっしゃいませ not for signifying a certain universal term in English, but for being its own set phrase used in specific situations.

Looking at おじさん and おばさん expands on this important language-learning concept. Unlike いらっしゃいませ, which is used in one specific social situation, おじさん and おばさん apply to countless situations. They are the terms for someone who is older than an お兄さん or お姉さん (onīsan/onēsan, older brother/older sister) but younger than a お爺さん or お婆さん (ojīsan/obāsan, an old man/old lady), so somewhere between 30 and 60. They’re also the terms for uncle or aunt, literal and figurative. You can use it when talking about someone, or as a form of address.

As pointed out by Polly Barton, who chose the words for Monkey, it’s common practice in many Asian countries to refer to people as the term indicated by their age and gender within the family structure. Not only is this simply not how people refer to some middle-aged man or woman in English, おじさん and おばさん often carry all sorts of cultural baggage, “the associated behaviors of people this age … which can imply a modicum of eyeroll,” Barton says. Translators will have to substitute a variety of words for it when converting into English. A Japanese learner will have to take the reverse approach: They will need to adapt to using おじさん and おばさん as blanket terms for strangers and acquaintances alike.

懐かしい, chosen by Jeffrey Angles, falls into a slightly different category than the words discussed thus far. 懐かしい means “nostalgic” or “longed for.” This is certainly a concept familiar in English. However, it’s used in a very different way in Japanese than English speakers are used to doing. Japanese people frequently say ああ、懐かしい！or 懐かしいね in any situation that feels familiar, nostalgic, dear, or that brings back memories of “the good old days” in any manner. It may feel unusual to go around commenting on how nostalgic things are in English, but it’s entirely natural in Japanese.

As Angles and Lucy North point out, this usage comes from a place deep within Japanese culture, where traditional aesthetics prize nostalgia and longing for the past. So when speaking Japanese, embrace the feeling of 懐かしい. It’s both a word that brings you deeper into fluent Japanese, and a feeling that brings you deeper into the culture.

はあ is an interjection, along with other tricky-to-translate interjections such as へぇー (hē), ふーん (fūn) and ああ (ā). Anna Elliott chose this interjection in particular because it has three different meanings: as a polite “yes,” a generic interjection or an expression of surprise. The challenge there for a translator is that there is no single word that responds to all of these meanings. In Elliott’s case, it’s especially noteworthy because it’s a verbal tic of a character in a novel.

Using Japanese-style interjections can feel unnatural for learners, but 相槌 (aizuchi), interjections that indicate one is paying attention, are an essential part of the language. Teasing out the exact nuances of these 相槌 can lead to huge strides forward in fluency. はあ seems to exist on a level of formality similar to はい (hai, yes), a step above a response like ええ (ē, uh huh) or two steps above an うん (un, yep). When speaking Japanese, embrace the occasional ええ or そうだね (sō da ne, right), indicating your active participation in the conversation.

Lastly, there is the beloved 心. Jay Rubin chooses this word because it doesn’t map well directly on to the English nuance of the word “heart.”

“‘Mind’ is too exclusively cerebral and ‘heart’ too tipped towards the emotional for kokoro, which straddles the full territory, including the moral,” Rubin writes. This intricate nuance won’t come up much in navigating everyday conversation and Japanese, but it drills in a consistent theme throughout these five words: Exact English language concepts and conventions don’t transplant themselves well directly into Japanese.

These translation trip-ups point to the way culture intertwines with language. In some of these examples, the Japanese meaning is broader than any convenient English equivalent (おじさん), other times more specific (いっらしゃいませ), and sometimes simply different (心). Translators need to take a dynamic approach that considers the broader tone and context of a passage when choosing a translation, avoiding one-to-one equivalency. And Japanese learners need to embrace the fact that moving straight from English into Japanese won’t produce fluent, natural Japanese. Instead, learners need to consume context and experience in the form of movies, books, songs and actual visits to the country when possible. Put simply, it’s necessary to live in Japanese in order to speak it.

