Streetwear brands get into everything nowadays, and as of this past December, that includes dessert items.

Fashion brand Wind And Sea collaborated with pastry creator Pierre Herme for a particularly tasty drop. The limited-edition set of macarons is available online (¥3,456 after tax: expensive, but still cheaper than Supreme) and comes with six cookies, each branded with the Wind And Sea logo (which is just the word “Sea” in capital letters).

While this might seem ridiculous on first brush, Pierre Herme is a well-established sweets brand, so you are at least in good hands flavor-wise. This streetwear-approved set includes one each of rose, citron, pistachio, caramel, jasmine and blackcurrant flavors. You can count on these delivering on their promised tastes and, thanks to their limited quantities, an extra sense of exclusivity in having consumed them at all.

