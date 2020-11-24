Ano suigai de ōku no katagata ga hinan-seikatsu o yogi naku saremashita.

(Many people were forced to live as refugees because of the flood.)

Situation 1: The host (announcer) of a morning news show speaks to a reporter on the panel about the effects of a typhoon.

アナウンサー： この前の台風では、雨の被害が大きかったですね。

リポーター： ええ、あの水害で多くの方々が避難生活を余儀なくされました。

Anaunsā: Kono mae no taifū dewa, ame no higai ga ōkikatta desu ne.

Ripōtā: Ee, ano suigai de ōku no katagata ga hinan seikatsu o yogi naku saremashita.

Announcer: The typhoon from the other day caused a lot of rain damage, didn’t it?

Reporter: Yes, many people were forced to live as refugees because of the flood.

The expression Xを余儀(よぎ)なくされる, is used in formal Japanese. It translates as someone having “no choice but to do X,” with “X” being a noun that expresses an undesirable action, the reason for which comes from an irresistible force such as war or an act of God. The word “余儀” means “another method,” and this expression is so bookish that it is used only in written Japanese or during formal speeches, lectures and news reports.

コロナの影響(えいきょう)で多(おお)くの飲食店(いんしょくてん)が閉店(へいてん)を余儀なくされた。 (Many restaurants were forced to close due to the effects of coronavirus.)

このNGOは内戦(ないせん)によって、亡命(ぼうめい)を余儀なくされた人々(ひとびと)を支援(しえん)している。 (This NGO supports those who were forced into exile due to the civil war.)

Situation 2: Continued from the previous situation.

アナウンサー： この地域には、５年前にも大きな台風が来て、その時にも大きな被害を受けていますね。

リポーター： ええ、そうなんです。まったく同情を禁じえません。

Anaunsā: Kono chiiki ni wa, go-nen mae ni mo ōkina taifū ga kite, sono toki ni mo ōkina higai o ukete-imasu ne.

Ripōtā: Ee, sō nan desu. Mattaku dōjō o kinjiemasen.

Announcer: A big typhoon also hit this area five years ago, and it suffered a great deal of damage.

Reporter: Yes, that’s right. I cannot help but sympathize with these people.

Another formal expression comes in the form of Xを禁(きん)じえない, meaning someone “cannot help but feel X,” and expresses the nuance that the speaker cannot hold back their emotion upon seeing or hearing a certain piece of news. In this case, “X” is a noun that expresses an emotion such as 怒(いか)り (anger), 涙(なみだ) (tears), 同情(どうじょう)(sympathy), or 驚(おどろ)き (surprise).

何度(なんど)も起(お)きている汚職事件(おしょくじけん)には怒りを禁じえない。 (I cannot help but get angry with all these political scandals arising.)

Bonus Dialogue: Continued from the previous situation.

アナウンサー： これからも地球(ちきゅう)温暖化(おんだんか)が進(すす)むと、こうした大(おお)きな台風(たいふう)が増(ふ)えることが考(かんが)えられますね。

リポーター： ええ、そうなんです。そうなると、洪水(こうずい)や強風(きょうふう)の被害(ひがい)も増えていきます。このままでは、災害(さいがい)によって、苦(くる)しい生活(せいかつ)を余儀なくされる人(ひと)がますます増加(ぞうか)するでしょう。ですから、災害への準備(じゅんび)を、今(いま)まで以上(いじょう)にしていかなければなりませんね。政府(せいふ)も地方自治体(ちほうじちたい)も、このことにもっと真剣(しんけん)に取(と)り組(く)んでもらいたいです。

アナウンサー： ええ、そして、地球温暖化を止(と)めるために、CO2削減(さくげん)にも力(ちから)を入(い)れなければなりません。しかし、日本(にほん)は他(ほか)の国(くに)に比(くら)べて、遅(おく)れていますね。

リポーター： ええ。日本でこんなに再生可能(さいせいかのう)エネルギーの普及(ふきゅう)が進んでいないというのは、驚きと怒りを禁じえません。私(わたし)たちは政府や企業(きぎょう)の取り組みをさらに注意(ちゅうい)して見守(みまも)らなければなりません。

Announcer: As global warming continues, it is expected that the number of large typhoons like this will increase.

Reporter: Yes, that’s right. And if that’s the case, damage from floods and strong winds will also increase. At this rate, more and more people will be forced to live a difficult life due to disasters. So, we must prepare for disasters now more than ever. I want the (federal) government and the local governments to take this issue more seriously.

Announcer: Yes, and in order to stop global warming, we must also focus on reducing carbon dioxide emissions. However, Japan is behind in comparison with other countries.

Reporter: Yes. As for the fact that renewable energy is not so popular in Japan, I can’t help but feel surprise and anger. We have to pay more attention to the efforts of the government and industry.