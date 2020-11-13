With the days growing colder and al fresco dining still the norm, bars and restaurants are likely to offer more hot cocktails on their menus. One cold-weather treat is spiked hot chocolate — a drink just as warming when made at home.

For David Kaplan, co-founder of bar group Death & Co, sipping hot cocoa brings him back to his childhood in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. “You get off the mountain after a day of skiing and have a hot chocolate and comfort food to bring you back to life,” said Kaplan, who in those days drank strictly Swiss Miss.

The boozy version, he said, “is one of those things that’s so fun because there’s still a slight level of sophistication while being completely comfortable and nostalgic. The sophistication comes with how geeky you are with the chocolate and how it’s prepared.”

Will Talbott, bar manager at the Standard High Line hotel, prefers to use Valrhona, a premium French chocolate. The 66% dark chocolate pellets he uses are “bitter but not too bitter, sweet but not too sweet,” he said.

Brad Thomas Parsons, author of several spirits books, likes to add a splash of Braulio, an amaro made in the Italian Alps. The liqueur’s “warming aromatics and distinctive taste instantly evokes an apres ski sensation,” Parsons wrote in an email.

Kaplan and Talbott share their favorite recipes for a boozy hot chocolate. Don’t forget the whipped cream.

Recipe: Night Watch

(From David Kaplan)

Yield: 1 drink, with ganache left for many more

1 ounce (30 milliliters) Del Maguey Chichicapa Mezcal

0.5 ounces (15 milliliters) Clear Creek Pear Brandy

1 teaspoon Green Chartreuse

0.5 ounces (15 milliliters) Demerara sugar syrup

5 ounces (about 150 milliliters) hot milk

1 heaping tablespoon ganache

For the ganache:

16 ounces (about 475 milliliters) heavy cream

16 ounces (450 grams) dark chocolate

1. Bring cream to a boil, pour over chocolate and allow to rest for two minutes. Using a whisk, start in the center of the bowl and gently stir. Be gentle or it will get gritty, and be patient, it will eventually come together and get smooth. Keep covered at room temperature.

2. Temper spirits and syrup in a mixing tin or metal bar shaker inside a mixing glass full of hot (or boiling) water. Once tempered, combine in a glass with ganache, top with 5 ounces hot milk and gently stir.

3. Garnish with whipped cream, grated cinnamon or cocoa powder.

Recipe: The Standard’s Haute Chocolate

(From Will Talbott)

Yield: 1 drink

10 disks Valrhona dark chocolate (66% cacao; sold as callets or feves)

4 disks Valrhona white chocolate

6 ounces (about 177 milliliters) steamed milk

0.5 ounces (15 milliliters) Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur

1.5 ounces (45 milliliters) Wild Turkey Bourbon

1. In a small pot, warm milk over low-medium heat for two to three minutes, ensuring milk does not boil. Add chocolate pieces and stir continually until all chocolate has melted and blended evenly. Pour mixture into a mug and add bourbon and liqueur.

2. Garnish with whipped cream and cocoa powder.

Read more at nytimes.com

© 2020 The New York Times Company

Read more at nytimes.com

In line with COVID-19 guidelines, the government is strongly requesting that residents and visitors exercise caution if they choose to visit bars, restaurants, music venues and other public spaces.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)



