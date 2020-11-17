Kaisha o detara, shigoto no koto wa sukkari wasureru koto da.

(When you leave the office, you should forget about your work entirely.)

Situation 1: Mr. Okubo asks a member of his staff why she looks down.

グレイ： 最近、よく眠れないんです。仕事のことがいつも気になって。

大久保： プライベートと仕事の切り替えがうまくいっていないんだな。会社を出たら、仕事のことはすっかり忘れることだね。リモートワークなら、５時で仕事をやめるとか。

Gurei: Saikin, yoku nemurenai-n desu. Shigoto no koto ga itsumo ki ni natte.

Ōkubo: Puraibēto to shigoto no kirikae ga umaku itte-inai-n dana. Kaisha o detara, shigoto no koto wa sukkari wasureru koto da ne. Rimōtowāku nara, go-ji de shigoto o yameru toka.

Gray: Recently, I can’t sleep well. I’m always worried about my work.

Okubo: It seems that you’re not able to make the switch from work to private time very well. When you leave the office, you should forget about your work entirely. When it comes to working remotely, stop working at 5 o’clock and the like.

When the speaker wants to express a matter of due course, they might use the structure Xことだ, which conveys the idea that “X” is the best thing to do. “X” itself is a verb in its dictionary form or nai-form, and the structure is used when the speaker is giving advice to someone who is their junior:

日本語(にほんご)がうまく書(か)けるようになりたいなら、日本語の文章(ぶんしょう)をたくさん読(よ)むことです。 (If you want to be able to write Japanese well, you should read many Japanese compositions.)

風邪(かぜ)をひいたときは無理(むり)をしないことだ。 (You shouldn’t overdo things when you catch a cold.)

Situation 2: Mr. Mita and Mr. Sere are gossiping.

三田： 野村はGL社に転職したんだって。あそこは給料がずいぶんいいらしいよ。

セレ： そうか。給料は多いに越したことはないからね。

Mita: Nomura wa GL-sha ni tenshoku shita-n datte. Asoko wa kyūryō ga zuibun ii rashii yo.

Sere: Sōka. Kyūryō wa ōi ni koshita koto wa nai kara ne.

Mita: I heard Nomura changed jobs to the GL company. It seems the salary is rather good over there.

Sere: Oh, really. Because there’s nothing better than a big salary, is there.

The structure Xに越(こ)したことはない expresses the idea that nothing is better than “X” or that it’s best that “X” happens. “X” can be a verb in dictionary form or an i-adjective, or a noun or a na-adjective with である attached, and the expression tends to be used when pointing out something that’s common sense:

ホテルの部屋(へや)は静(しず)かであるに越したことはない。 (It’s best when your hotel room is quiet.)

いい席(せき)を取(と)りたいのなら、早(はや)く予約(よやく)するに越したことはない。 (If you want to grab a good seat, it’s best that you make a reservation early.)

Bonus Dialogue: Continued from Situation 1.

田町(たまち): いつもうまくやっているグレイさんでも、そんなときがあるんですね。実(じつ)は私(わたし)もコロナでこういう状況(じょうきょう)が続(つづ)いていると、よく眠(ねむ)れないことがあったんです。

大久保(おおくぼ): そうか。みんなつらい状況にあることはわかるよ。こちらも負担(ふたん)を減(へ)らすように、いろいろ考(かんが)えている。… まあ、行(い)き詰(づ)まったときは、ちょっと足(あし)を止(と)めて、深呼吸(しんこきゅう)してみることだ。そうすれば、新(あたら)しい景色(けしき)が見(み)えてくるよ。

グレイ： わあ、そのことば、いいですね。なんだか、心(こころ)に響(ひび)きました。

三田(みた)： 課長(かちょう)もいいことをおっしゃるんですね、たまには。

大久保： いやいや、この前(まえ)ドラマを見ていたら、そういうセリフを聞(き)いたんだ。それより、今(いま)「たまには」って言(い)わなかったか？

三田： あ、いえ、いえ。さあ、仕事(しごと)に戻(もど)らなくちゃ。仕事は早く片(かた)づけるに越したことはありませんから。

Tamachi: Even with Ms. Gray, who is always doing well, there are times like this. To tell the truth, this coronavirus situation continues and I can’t sleep well.

Okubo: Oh, really. I understand that everyone is in a tough situation. I’m also thinking of various things in order to reduce the burden. Well, when you get bogged down, take a pause, and you should try taking a deep breath. Then a new landscape should come into view.

Gray: Wow, these words are nice. Somehow, it’s struck a chord with me.

Mita: Once in a while, you say some nice things, boss.

Okubo: Nah, I was watching a drama earlier, and I heard these kinds of lines. More importantly, didn’t you just say “once in a while”?

Mita: Uh, no, no. Come on now, we have to get back to work. Because there’s nothing better than finishing up our work quickly.