Apple Inc. and Google removed Fortnite from their app stores Thursday, prompting lawsuits by the game’s creator, Epic Games Inc. The moves escalate a dispute between the companies that had been brewing in recent weeks.

The disagreement stems from a longstanding Apple App Store rule saying most apps must offer billing through Apple and pay the company 30 percent of revenue. On Thursday morning, Epic began offering customers a way to directly buy items for Fortnite and circumvent the fees. Hours later, Apple pulled the app, and Google followed suit later in the day.

Apple said in an emailed statement it removed Fortnite because Epic’s changes had the “express intent of violating the App Store guidelines.” Apple said its store helped enable Epic’s success over the last decade and that it offers a “level playing field” for businesses. Google issued a similar statement but noted that Android allows for multiple app stores, unlike the iPhone.

Epic filed a lawsuit in a California district court, alleging that Apple’s stranglehold on its app store and related customer payments is anticompetitive. Epic said it isn’t seeking money but for Apple’s practices to be stopped. If not for Apple’s “illegal restraints,” Epic would provide a competing app store on Apple devices, according to the lawsuit. It filed a complaint against Google hours later, accusing the search giant of anticompetitive behavior.

Fortnite, Epic’s flagship game, is a cultural phenomenon. The game has had more than 350 million players over the years, the lawsuit said. The game’s removal from the App Store means losing access to more than a billion iPhone and iPad customers. Sales through Apple’s store generated $32.8 billion for developers in the first half of 2020, up more than 20 percent from a year earlier, according to market research firm Sensor Tower.

Grievances over the fees Apple charges developers have reached a boiling point. For years, developers have complained about Apple’s 15 percent to 30 percent fees for the App Store, and Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook was recently grilled over the issue at a U.S. Congressional hearing alongside other technology chiefs. Apple is also facing scrutiny from officials in Europe over antitrust complaints, an investigation that Epic CEO Tim Sweeney has openly supported. Spotify Technology SA, which has waged a similar battle with Apple, said in a statement it supports Epic’s crusade.

Sweeney has also criticized Google, which maintains a similar policy to Apple. He described the two companies as a duopoly in an interview with Bloomberg Television last month.

Epic told customers Thursday it would begin offering a direct purchase plan for items in Fortnite and that instead of paying fees to Apple and Google, it would pass on the savings to customers. Epic offered discounts of as much as 20 percent through its service. Google said in an emailed statement the move violated its store policies but that Fortnite is still available through other means on Android.

Epic’s lawsuit against Apple invokes George Orwell’s “1984.” Shortly after Fortnite was pulled, the game’s official Twitter account promoted a new video short called Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite, a cheeky shot at a famous Apple advertising campaign.

Article first published in The Japan Times on Aug. 14.

Warm up

One minute chat about an app you downloaded recently.

Game

Collect words related to apps, e.g., gadget, social media, wifi, etc.

New words

1) dispute: a disagreement between two or more parties, e.g. “A dispute broke out over the location of the border.”

2) stem: originate from, e.g. “The issues stemmed from differing interpretations of the document.”

3) grievance: a real or imagined cause for complaint, particularly unfair treatment, e.g. “Her grievance stemmed from the fact her brother was being favored.”

Guess the headline

Fortnite maker s_ _s Apple and Google over app store di_ _ _ _ _

Questions

1) What triggered this issue described in the article?

2) What does the lawsuit claim?

3) What is the game creator doing to bypass payment through Apple and Google?

Let’s discuss the article

1) Have you paid for game apps?

2) What do you think about this news and which side do you think will win?

3) What do you think is the optimum relationship between app creator and distributing platform?

Reference

手数料は、積み重なると支払者にとって大きな負担になるものです。同時に、プラットフォーム側から見ればその額に見合ったサービスを提供する上で欠かせないものであり、プラットフォームを利用して自立できるほどに成長したところで、手数料が惜しいので離れると言われれば納得できないでしょう。

それぞれがお互いを盛り上げ合いつつ、公平な関係性を築くためには何が必要とされているのでしょうか。朝英語の会に参加し皆さんで話し合ってみましょう。

KEYWORDS