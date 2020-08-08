Add some sparkle to your summer with Sake Tonic

When it comes to alcohol, the lead up to the summer of 2020 has been all about the lemon sour. Every drinks company in Japan has offered up their elevated take on the boozy beverage, with even Sunkist getting in on it.

The best new arrival of the season, however, takes a different approach. FamilyMart’s exclusive, limited-edition Sake Tonic shines by zigging where others zag. The beverage blends sake from Yoshinogawa Brewery in Niigata Prefecture with tonic-flavored sparkling water and the flavor of orange peel (¥198 after tax). It has become a hit on social media, with users urging others to get the drink while they can.

It’s well-deserved praise. The Sake Tonic is a smooth blend of sake and a pleasant orange taste that lacks any sourness. It’s the sort of alarmingly easy-to-drink creation that could become a problem if you aren’t paying attention. You don’t have to give up lemon sours completely this summer — just make sure to give the Tonic time in your rotation before it goes away.

