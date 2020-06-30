Let's discuss face masks

Asia’s largest retailer is betting that it has the right product at the right time: a Uniqlo face mask.

Fast Retailing Co., operator of the clothing stores, will begin selling reusable face masks in Japan on Friday, the company said in a statement Monday. The masks, which will be sold in sets of three and retail for ¥990 ($9), aim for both performance and comfort, according to the company.

Uniqlo joins a constellation of businesses seeking to offer new products and services as the coronavirus pandemic upends lifestyles around the globe, changing how people work, dress and eat. Companies are racing to adapt to that change; Fast Retailing said the decision to make and sell masks was due to customer demand.

Plans for sales of the Uniqlo masks outside of its home base of Japan will be announced as they are set, Fast Retailing said. With more than 2,000 stores globally and over $20 billion in annual sales, it would be one of the largest retailers to sell masks. Other large apparel makers such as Gap Inc., Madewell Inc. and Adidas AG have also recently introduced face masks.

Fast Retailing, which plans to produce 500,000 mask packs a week, will use its breathable AIRism fabric for the masks, which it developed with Japanese textile company Toray Industries Inc.

The masks have a bacterial filtration efficiency of 99 percent, which is retained even after 20 washes according to the statement. AIRism is often used to market breathable summer clothing, which could boost its appeal ahead of the hot and humid summer in Japan, where authorities have begun issuing warnings of the increased danger of heat stroke when wearing a mask.

Face masks, commonly worn in Japan and other Asian countries, have been cited as one potential reason why transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been lower in Asia. In the U.S., the usage of masks has drawn controversy amid mixed messaging from leaders.

Warm up

One minute chat about shopping.

Game

Collect words related to face masks, e.g., cold, coronavirus, handmade, etc.

New words

1) upend: turn upside down, e.g., “The baby upended the box and scattered the toys.”

2) retain: continue to keep, e.g., “I am trying to retain a work-life balance.”

3) controversy: prolonged dispute or heated discussion, e.g., “The comfort women sculpture sparked controversy.”

Guess the headline

Uniqlo rolls out r_ _ _ _ _ _ _ mask line as re_ _ _ _ _ _s adapt to virus

Questions

1) What prompted Fast Retailing to start producing masks?

2) Are there many brands that are entering the mask market?

3) How have face masks been received in the United States?

Let’s discuss the article

1) Has COVID-19 changed the way you work, dress or eat?

2) What kind of mask do you wear?

3) What would your ideal mask look like? What color would it be?

Reference

コロナウイルスの感染に対する不安が続く中、その不安要素を少しでも軽減しながら日常生活が送れるよう、私たちの生活には様々な変化が見られるようになりました。これまでは夏に日常的に着用されることの少なかったマスクですが、今年はを多くの人が身につけて行動することになるかもしれません。その需要に応え、これをビジネスチャンスとするべく企業やブランドが動き出しました。これを機会にどのような商品が生まれ、また私たちのライフスタイルはどのように変わっていくのでしょうか。朝英語の会に参加し皆さんで話し合ってみましょう。