Whether it's 'ni shite mo' or 'ni shiro,' this structure has you covered

Gurei-san ni shitemo Sere-san ni shitemo, minasan Nihongo ga jōzu desu ne.

(Whether it’s Ms. Gray or Mr. Sere, everyone is good at Japanese, aren’t they?)

Situation 1: Mr. Okubo and Mr. Yoshida are discussing their company’s non-Japanese employees.

吉田：グレイさんにしてもセレさんにしても、みなさん日本語が上手ですね。

大久保：ええ、最近はそういう社員がずいぶん増えてきました。

Yoshida: Gurei-san ni shitemo Sere-san ni shitemo, minasan Nihongo ga jōzu desu ne.

Ōkubo: Ee, saikin wa sō iu shain ga zuibun fuete-kimashita.

Yoshida: Whether it’s Ms. Gray or Mr. Sere, everyone is good at Japanese, aren’t they?

Okubo: Indeed, the number of such employees has increased significantly these days.

The structure XにしてもYにしても, where “X” and “Y” are nouns or verbs in their plain form, can translate as “whether X and Y” or “regardless of X or Y”:

現代(げんだい)では、犬(いぬ)にしても猫(ねこ)にしてもペットは家族(かぞく)の一員(いちいん)です。

(Nowadays, whether it’s a dog or a cat, pets are like members of the family.)

“X” and “Y” can totally be two different things, but in the XにしてもYにしても structure they are presented as being of equal weight:

賞(しょう)を取(と)ったにしても取らなかったにしても、どのダンスチームもすばらしい演技(えんぎ)を見(み)せた。

(Whether they took prizes or didn’t take them, all the dance teams showed brilliant performances.)

The latter part of a sentence that uses this structure can feature advice, a request or orders:

出席(しゅっせき)するにしてもしないにしても、返事(へんじ)は早(はや)くしたほうがいいよ。

(Whether you attend or not, you’d better reply quickly.)

Situation 2: Ms. Yamani and her subordinate Mr. Okubo discuss their company’s sales figures.

ヤマニ：サービス業にせよ製造業にせよ、今は非常に苦しい時期になっています。わが社も例外ではありません。

大久保：ええ、わが社も今期は大きく売上げが下がりました。

Yamani: Sābisugyō ni seyo seizōgyō ni seyo, ima wa hijō ni kurushii jiki ni natte-imasu. Wagasha mo reigai dewa arimasen.

Ōkubo: Ee, wagasha mo konki wa ōkiku uriage ga sagarimashita.

Yamani: Whether it’s the service industry or the manufacturing industry, it’s a very difficult time at the moment. Our company is no exception.

Okubo: Indeed. Our company’s sales fell sharply this quarter.

XにせよYにせよ and XにしろYにしろ have the same meaning as XにしてもYにしても, but they sound more formal.

Bonus Dialogue: Continued from Situation 2.

ヤマニ：この厳(きび)しい状況(じょうきょう)を乗(の)り越(こ)えるためにどのようなことができるか、それぞれの社員(しゃいん)にアイデアを出(だ)してもらいたいと思(おも)います。アイデアが採用(さいよう)されるにせよされないにせよ、一人一人(ひとりひとり)が課題(かだい)に取り組(く)むことが大切(たいせつ)です。

大久保(おおくぼ)：はい。あの、グループ単位(たんい)でアイデアを出すというのはいかがでしょうか。メンバーが話(はな)し合(あ)っていけば、アイデアがよりよいものになると思います。

ヤマニ：なるほど。営業(えいぎょう)2課(にか)にしても3課(さんか)にしても、チームワークがいいですから、期待(きたい)できますね。では、そういうやり方(かた)にしましょう。

大久保：はい、ありがとうございます。海外(かいがい)の事務所(じむしょ)にいる社員にも呼(よ)びかけたほうがいいですね。

ヤマニ：ええ。アジアにしろヨーロッパにしろ、各国(かっこく)の人(ひと)たちがこの病気(びょうき)と戦(たたか)っています。私(わたし)たちも知恵(ちえ)を出し合って、この危機(きき)から脱(だっ)することができるように頑張(がんば)りましょう。

Yamani: In order to overcome this tough situation, I’d like each employee to come up with ideas on what the company can do. Whether the ideas are adopted or not, it’s important that each person tackles those issues.

Okubo: That’s right. So, how about groups putting out ideas? If the members talk in groups, I think the ideas will be better.

Yamani: I see. Regardless of whether it is Sales Section 2 or (Sales) Section 3, teamwork is good, so we can have high expectations. In that case, let’s use that style (of work).

Okubo: Yes, thank you. I suppose we should reach out to the employees at (our) offices overseas?

Yamani: Yes. People in every nation, whether (in) Asia or (in) Europe, are fighting this disease. We too must do our best to get out of this crisis by sharing our wisdom.