Salted egg potato chips: Rich, crispy and craveable

One of the hottest products in Singapore over the past few years has been salted egg potato chips. The addictive flavor comes from salted duck-egg yolk, which is used to create the extra-rich, crispy snack that has now spread across Asia. One Singaporean company, Irvins Salted Egg, even launched a pop-up in Tokyo last year.
Although Irvins hopes to make it to Japan permanently, those who didn’t get a taste of those chips can now try domestic producer Calbee’s take, which you can pick up for a limited time at FamilyMart. It’s not clear if this variety (¥158 after tax) uses duck or chicken eggs — the bag design features the latter — but it’s an obvious nod to the original.
I haven’t been able to try any of the original brands from Singapore, but if the Calbee variety is even half as good as those, the trend is a winner. The Japanese interpretation cuts through the rich yolk flavor with a subtle touch of salt and parsley, making for one of the best new chips of the year.