Indulge in tantalizing fare, savory and sweet

Head to the Garden Lounge at the Hotel New Otani Tokyo until Nov. 30 and tuck into the restaurant’s lunch sandwich and dessert buffet, where autumnal ingredients such as chestnuts and grapes play a starring role.

Overlooking the hotel’s Japanese garden, this event is a feast for the eyes, as well as tantalizing for diners’ taste buds. Menu items run the gamut from savory to sweet. Dainty smoked salmon sandwiches, pasta of the day, a rich pork pastrami eggs Benedict and a hearty beef stew round out the former.

Diners should save room for the latter — delectable desserts — where perfectly sized morsels include indulgent jellies, scrumptious shortcake, a superb Mont Blanc carefully prepared using choice Japanese chestnuts, a grape sherbet and a mighty marron tart.

Discounts are available for New Otani Club members, but general prices range from ¥4,200 on weekdays (¥4,700 on weekends) for adults, or ¥2,500 on weekdays (¥2,800 on weekends) for children ages 4 to 12, taxes and surcharges excluded. Lunch hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays and extended to 3 p.m. on weekends and public holidays, with sittings subject to 90-minute limits during busy periods.

The Hotel New Otani Tokyo is three minutes from Nagatacho or Akasaka-Mitsuke stations. For reservations, visit www.newotani.co.jp/tokyo/restaurant/gardenlounge/sandwitch-sweets/marron-grape/ or call 03-3265-1111 for further event details.

Step into a classic tea party of Halloween whimsy

It’s been more than 160 years since Lewis Carroll’s Alice fell down a rabbit hole, into a fantastical world of talking animals and attended a strange tea party. Through Oct. 31, Hilton Osaka takes elements of the enduring “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” for its dessert buffet, Alice’s Halloween Tea Party.

Using a red and black color scheme, the 30-item buffet includes a chestnut cream and pear sponge cake inspired by the character the Hatter, a rabbit tail-shaped mousse and a red velvet cake based on the card soldiers Alice meets. Halloween-themed desserts include a tapioca drink resembling a foam lake.

Priced at ¥3,900 for adults (¥4,200 on weekends and holidays) and ¥1,950 for children ages 4 to 11 on weekdays (¥2,100 on weekends and holidays). The tea party runs from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, and two weekend and public holiday sessions from 2:30 to 4 and 4:30 to 6 p.m. There are prizes for the best Alice or Halloween costumes.

Guests can also enjoy Alice’s Halloween Afternoon Tea Set (¥3,500) from midday, and Alice’s Halloween Dinner Buffet (¥4,800) from 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 6:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays, all at the hotel’s second-floor Folk Kitchen

The Hilton Osaka is located one minute from Hanshin Umeda Station and two minutes from JR Osaka Station. For more information, please visit https://www.hiltonosaka.com/plans/restaurants/sweets/folkkitchen_1909 or call 06-6347-7111.

Buffet offers a hearty selection of fall flavors

Experience farm-to-table dining with a seasonal twist through Dec. 1 at All Day Dining Montmartre at the Nagoya Tokyu Hotel, when the cafe chef joins hands with Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries’ Nougyou Joshi (Women Who Farm) project to deliver a weekend buffet menu featuring fine fall ingredients from Aichi, Gifu and Mie prefectures.

Montmartre’s chef visited the local farms in question, selecting wholesome fare such as robust pumpkins, verdant komatsuna (Japanese mustard spinach), green tea, meaty mushrooms and orange-hued persimmons. Diners can expect to see the ingredients shine in buffet dishes such as a sous vide pork served with a persimmon vinaigrette or autumn salmon served in a shiitake butter sauce.

The buffet is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (¥3,000 for adults; ¥2,500 for seniors from age 65 and ¥1,500 for elementary school students) and dinner from 5:30 to 10 p.m. (¥4,600 for adults; ¥4,100 for seniors and ¥2,150 for elementary school students) on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. Taxes and surcharges are not included.

The Nagoya Tokyu Hotel is 15 minutes by car from Nagoya Station or five minutes from Sakae Station. For more information or reservations, visit https://www.tokyuhotels.co.jp/nagoya-h/index.html or call 052-251-2411.