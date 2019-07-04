New restaurant offers commemorative dishes

Nadaman restaurants have long represented the height of Japanese cuisine. Now, that height is taking on a literal meaning as well. The Nadaman Group is happy to announce the grand opening of Nadaman Sokyu, its 26th location situated on the top two floors of the G-Cube Nakasu building in the city of Fukuoka.

The restaurant, which opens today, occupies the building’s ninth and 10th floors and features calming modern interior decor. It also offers luxurious views of the city skies from its spacious open-air terrace — a first for the Nadaman franchise.

In addition to serving genuine kaiseki traditional multicourse cuisine, the restaurant also boasts a wide assortment of a la carte menus, Kyushu-exclusive dishes, Japan-inspired pizzas and other options for younger or international guests.

Furthermore, the restaurant has prepared two commemorative offers to be available through July 31. The branch-original Sokyu course can be ordered at the discounted price of ¥5,940, or guests can partake in the “Matsusaka Beef and Summer Indulgence” Course (¥14,256) that features such extravagant accompaniments as sea urchin, truffles, daggertooth pike conger and foie gras.

Nadaman Sokyu is six minutes from Nakasu-Kawabata Station. For more information or reservations, access www.nadaman.co.jp/restaurant/sokyu/ or call 092-271-7161.

Partake in a vibrant, age-old summer custom

The Royal Park Hotel is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year; and with Japan’s Tanabata Festival right around the corner, the hotel has set up some stunning decorations to spread the festive mood.

The hotel’s first-floor main lobby has erected a gorgeous chandelier designed by world-renowned lighting designer Motoko Ishii, to be on display until July 31. The chandelier was modeled after the Milky Way Galaxy — a central component of the story behind Tanabata.

Legend has it that the lovestruck deities Orihime and Hikoboshi are separated by the Milky Way and may only meet once a year on July 7. In celebration of their reunion, people write wishes on strips of paper known as tanzaku and tie them to bamboo trees in the hopes that their wishes come true.

Keeping tradition alive and well, the hotel has also prepared five-colored tanzaku and old-fashioned origami ornaments for guests to tie to bamboo under the lobby chandelier. The bamboo will be displayed through July 7. The hotel invites everyone to come partake in this beautiful blend of modern elegance and time-honored custom.

The Royal Park Hotel is directly connected to Suitengumae Station. For more information or reservations, access https://www2.rph.co.jp/en or call 03-3667-1111.

Rev up for summer with a barbecue buffet

The ANA Crowne Plaza Kobe knows that summer is the season of outdoor seats, good eats and cold drinks. Revving up the grills for its 10th consecutive year, the hotel is proud to announce its BBQ Beer Garden 2019, set to run until Sept. 22.

The beer garden is hosted from the hotel’s 10th-floor Garden Terrace. It is available in two-hour time slots between 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. (from 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays). Entry costs ¥7,000 for adults and ¥3,500 for elementary school children, with toddlers five and under eating for free.

The barbecue buffet features beef shoulder roast, beef short rib, boneless pork rib, pork sausage, drumsticks, garlic shrimp and a host of grilled vegetables. Each table will also be served mixed salad greens and marinated olives according to the number of people.

For drinks, guests can select from Asahi Super Dry on tap, popular international beers such as Budweiser and Corona Extra, wine, a Japanese distillation of potatoes or barley known as shōchū, and over 30 combinations of make-your-own cocktails.

The ANA Crowne Plaza Kobe is directly connected to Shin-Kobe Station. For more details or reservations, access https://www.anacrowneplaza-kobe.jp/en/ or call 078-291-1121.