Experience tropical paradise in heart of Osaka

The summer sunset, natural turf grass and a smorgasbord of Hawaiian barbecue — talk about paradise. The Hyatt Regency Osaka is happy to present its Bayside Barbecue Hawaiian Beer Garden, on offer from July 1 to Sept. 23.

Hosted on the hotel’s ninth-floor open-air garden terrace Pergola, the beer garden features stunning views of Osaka Bay and dazzling live culinary performances by the hotel chefs. It costs ¥7,200 for adults and ¥3,100 for elementary school children.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays with slightly expanded hours for weekends and holidays (closed on Tuesdays in July and September). In addition to free-flowing beer, wine and cocktails, the beer garden features roughly 50 varieties of Hawaiian barbecue including marinated beef, pork spare ribs, garlic shrimp and huli-huli chicken.

The hotel chose Hawaii for the beer garden theme — its most popular theme thus far — as a commemorative display of appreciation for 25 years of faithful patronage. The hotel has even prepared several exclusive perks to mark the occasion, such as discounted entry for guests sporting yukata summer kimono on July 7, the date of the Tanabata Festival.

The Hyatt Regency Osaka is 25 minutes by free shuttle bus from Osaka Station. For more information or reservations, access www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/japan/hyatt-regency-osaka/osaka or call 06-6612-1234.

Tea, exhibits offer tribute to iconic Barbie doll

There is a little-known fact about Barbie dolls: In 1957, American designer Charlotte Johnson spent a year residing in The Imperial Hotel Tokyo while she hand-sewed the original wardrobe for Barbie’s 1959 debut. Today, in honor of six fabulous decades of Barbie, the hotel is proud to present its own Barbie Afternoon Tea and two limited anniversary exhibitions.

Barbie Afternoon Tea will be available from July 1 to Aug. 31 at The Imperial Lounge Aqua on the hotel’s 17th floor. It will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at ¥5,346 a person. Each dish has been accented with pink color tones and inspired by a combination of Barbie fashion and American cuisine to give guests a culinary peek into Barbie’s world.

The anniversary exhibitions will run intermittently throughout July and August. The hotel lobby will feature lifesize Barbie mannequins and a clever photo booth mimicking classic Barbie doll packaging. Meanwhile, The Imperial Lounge Aqua will showcase a commemorative panel reflecting on Barbie’s history, as well as reproductions of five Barbies that made waves during the ’60s and ’70s.

The Imperial Hotel Tokyo is three minutes from Hibiya and Uchisaiwaicho stations. For more information or reservations, access https://www.imperialhotel.co.jp/e/tokyo/index.html or call 03-3504-1111.

Seasonal menus offer summer respite

In Tokyo, the best restaurants know how to whip up a dish that’s satisfying to eat no matter what the mercury reads outside. This summer, The Tokyo Station Hotel is doing just that with some seasonal solutions at three of its establishments.

French restaurant Blanc Rouge has prepared limited menus to be served during lunch and dinner hours for ¥17,800. The current menu, which runs through July 20, features a bountiful ocean harvest of sea urchin, caviar and abalone together with sauteed wild Norwegian lobster.

Meanwhile, bar and cafe Camellia has spruced up its annual “Herb & Spice” promotional menu with three options on offer until Aug. 31. Diners can choose from fire-roasted beef chuck steak with wasabi salt (¥2,880), conger eel escabeche with sanshō pepper (¥1,880), or steamed chicken in a wasabi-style marinade (¥1,880).

Lastly, The Lobby Lounge has crafted a summer pasta assortment consisting of three cold-serve preparations — seafood, summer vegetable and caprese — on a single plate. Available until Aug. 22 for ¥2,780, guests are encouraged to sample each one individually before mixing them together to savor the refreshing combination.

The Tokyo Station Hotel is directly accessible from Tokyo Station. For more information or reservations, access https://www.thetokyostationhotel.jp/en or call 03-5220-1111.