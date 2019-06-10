Teenage pitcher Carter Stewart excited to start career in Japan

Sample newspaper article

[去年の]6月の米大リーグ、ドラフト会議の上位指名候補ながらプロ野球ソフトバンク入りを決めたカーター・スチュワート投手 (19) が30日、カリフォルニア州ニューポートビーチで記者会見に臨み「(当初は)米国のアマチュア選手にとって一般的なことではないので、びっくりはした。でも、考えれば考えるほど素晴らしい機会だと思った」と語った。

160キロ近い速球が武器。昨年の米ドラフトでブレーブスに1巡目指名されたが、身体検査で手首を問題視されて入団に至らなかった。ソフトバンクの練習環境などを視察した末に極めて異例の進路を選択した。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

[去年の]6月 ([きょねんの]ろくがつ) June (of last year)

米 (べい) United States

大(だい)リーグ Major League Baseball

ドラフト会議 (かいぎ) draft

上位指名 (じょういしめい) high draft pick

候補 (こうほ) nominee

~ながら although~, despite~

プロ野球(やきゅう) professional baseball

ソフトバンク SoftBank (Hawks)

入(い)り joining

決(き)めた decided

カーター・スチュワート Carter Stewart

投手 (とうしゅ) pitcher

30日 (さんじゅうにち) the 30th

カリフォルニア州(しゅう) California state

ニューポートビーチ Newport Beach

記者会見 (きしゃかいけん) press conference

臨(のぞ)む to attend

当初 (とうしょ) at first

米国 (べいこく) United States

アマチュア選手(せんしゅ) amateur player

~にとって for ~

一般的(いっぱんてき)な common

びっくりする to be surprised

でも but

考(かんが)えれば考(かんが)えるほど the more I thought (about it)

素晴(すば)らしい fantastic

機会 (きかい) opportunity

思(おも)う to think

語(かた)る to say

160キロ 160 kilometers (per hour)

近(ちか)い nearly

速球 (そっきゅう) fastball

武器 (ぶき) weapon

昨年 (さくねん) last year

ブレーブス (Atlanta) Braves

1巡目 (いちじゅんめ) first round

指名(しめい)する to nominate

身体検査 (しんたいけんさ) physical examination

手首 (てくび) wrist

問題視(もんだいし)する to view as a problem (to raise as a concern)

入団 (にゅうだん) joining the team

~に至(いた)る to lead to ~

練習環境 (れんしゅうかんきょう) training environment

など and others

視察(しさつ)する to observe

末 (すえ) after

極(きわ)めて extremely

異例 (いれい) rare

進路 (しんろ) path

選択(せんたく)する to choose

Quick questions

1) カーター・スチュワートはなぜソフトバンクの提案にびっくりしたのですか。

2) スチュワート選手の武器は何ですか。

3) 彼はなぜブレーブスに入団しなかったのですか。

Translation

American pitcher Carter Stewart (19), who decided to join SoftBank’s pro baseball team despite being a high draft pick during the U.S. Major League draft last June, attended a press conference in Newport Beach, California, on the 30th. He was “surprised at first because it is not a common thing for amateur players in the U.S., but the more I thought about it the more I came to think it was a great opportunity,” he said.

Stewart’s main weapon is a fastball that’s close to 160 kilometers per hour. He was a first-round pick for the Braves last year but a physical examination raised concerns about a possible wrist injury that prevented him from joining the team. After observing Softbank’s training environment, he opted for the extremely uncommon path.

Answers

1) Why was Carter Stewart surprised by the offer from SoftBank?

米国のアマチュア選手が日本のプロ野球チームに入るのは一般的ではないため。

Because it is not common for U.S. amateur baseball players to join a professional team in Japan.

2) What is athlete Stewart’s weapon (strong point)?

160キロ近い速球。

A fast ball close to 160 kilometers per hour.

3) Why didn’t he join the Braves?

身体検査で手首を問題視されたため。

Because a physical examination raised concerns about a possible wrist injury.